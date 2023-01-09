Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland Co. woman last seen in Shelby

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, 91-year-old Mary Jane Madigan was last seen in Shelby wearing a blue T-shirt and dark pants.

Police say they believe she suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Madigan is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, she could possibly be driving her 2001 Lincoln Continental with license plate number KCD4598.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 484-4822.

