Salisbury Human Relations Council hosts 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration weekend

Rather than one day, the celebration will take place over the upcoming weekend.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Human Relations Council (HRC) hosts the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration beginning Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16.

The “Dr. King Celebration Weekend” kicks off with the return of the MLK Parade along Main St. to Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., ending at the Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King. Jr. Ave. There, the HRC will host a Community Resource Fair where Rowan County residents can receive health screenings, resources from local agencies, school supplies, and other gifts from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the HRC will hold its annual MLK Breakfast program, also at the Civic Center. Doors open at 8 a.m., while the program begins at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free. Registration for the breakfast is required at www.salisburync.gov/MLKBreakfast. Seating is limited.

“This year marks our first in-person celebration since 2020 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his outstanding work in the fight for human and civil rights,” said HRC Chair Pastor Dee Ellison. “We are excited to showcase the richness of diversity and inclusion in our community through the MLK Parade, and the generosity of others at the Community Resource Fair. Rounding out the celebration weekend is the MLK Breakfast, which will look slightly different upon its return. Throughout the weekend’s activities celebrating Dr. King’s legacy, we also must remember that there is still work to be done to address equality for all. The HRC remains committed to carrying on the work of Dr. King.”

· Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Weekend Parade, starts at N. Main Street, 11 a.m.

· Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 – Community Resource Fair, Salisbury Civic Center, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

· Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, Salisbury Civic Center, Doors open at 8 a.m., the program begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration required: www.salisburync.gov/MLKBreakfast.

For more information contact, Anne Little, diversity, equity and inclusion director at anne.little@salisburync.gov or (704) 638-5218.

