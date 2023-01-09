Rowan radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial.

Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM.

Station manager and morning show host Buddy Poole says the move will mean the station can increase its coverage of the local area and will be heard in more of Rowan and Davidson County.

The change will take place on Sunday, January 15, at noon.

The Memories Radio format consists of oldies from the 1960′s through the 1980′s, local news, weather with WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin, and live coverage of local sports.

