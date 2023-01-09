Report: CLT Airport 10th most on-time global airport

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The airport had an on-time departure rate of about 80.68%.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport was ranked the 10th most on-time global airport by Cirium, an aviation analytics company.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport was ranked the 10th most on-time global airport by Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

Their On-Time Performance Review was released Jan. 3 and measured the on-time departure rate compared to total flights throughout the year of 2022.

CLT came in with an 80.68% rate of on-time departures out of 457,871 total flights. Coming in at number one was Haneda Airport in Tokyo with a rate of 90.33%.

They ranked seventh for delays in cancellations over the summer, according to data from FlightAware flight tracking software.

Smart Asset ranked Charlotte Douglas as second in the country for airports with the largest increase in airfare after looking at numbers from 2021 compared to 2022.

The rankings from Cirium are as follows:

  1. Haneda Airport
  2. Kempegowda International Airport
  3. Salt Lake City International Airport
  4. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
  5. Philadelphia International Airport
  6. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
  7. Indira Gandhi International Airport
  8. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  9. El Dorado International Airport
  10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport

