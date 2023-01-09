PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain returns late-week after staying dry and mild through Wednesday

By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following this morning’s dense fog, we’ll enjoy the return of sunshine today with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

  • TODAY-WEDNESDAY: Dry and mild, more sun than clouds
  • THURSDAY-FRIDAY AM: First Alert Weather Days, more rain
  • MLK WEEKEND: Starts dry and chilly, could end with some rain

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

It’ll be mostly clear and cold tonight. If you park outdoors, you may have to allow a couple of extra minutes in the morning to scrape a little frost off the windshield, lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

There will be a few clouds mixing in with some sunshine on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but dry conditions with afternoon readings inching up to the upper 50s to lower 60s are forecast.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are in play now ahead of our next cold front. We’ll likely start dry on Thursday, and afternoon readings will warm into the middle 60s on Thursday before rain chances ramp up from west to east as the day wears on. There may be a heavier downpour or two Thursday night and early Friday morning, perhaps even a thunder rumble in spots, before the rain quickly clears out Friday.

The rain probably ends as snow in the mountains and there is the possibility it could accumulate in the highest elevations above 3,500 feet.

The MLK holiday weekend looks to start dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, warming to the middle 50s Sunday. There are some hints that rain could return at some point on Monday, but that’s not set in stone just yet.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

