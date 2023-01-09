Police trying to identify suspects involved in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park.

The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. in the parking lot. Officers said there had previously been an argument between two parties.

Video surveillance captured the suspect(s) leaving the building and getting into a dark car of an unknown make and model with a tarp of some kind covering the rear driver’s side window.

Frankie's Fun Park shooting suspect car (Huntersville Police Department)

As the car was leaving, the suspect(s) fired at least 11 gunshots toward the front entrance and parking lot.

Bullets hit two cars occupied by children and adults, and the business. One of the occupants of one vehicle was slightly injured from the car’s glass shattering.

Police say the two cars hit were not involved in the earlier argument.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Smith at 704-464-5400, North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867, or visit northmeckcrimestoppers.org.

