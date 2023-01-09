PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Carolina State Highway Patrol to hold recruitment event in Salisbury

The event will be held at the Forum in Salisbury on Tuesday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking to add more troopers to its ranks, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will hold a recruitment session in Salisbury on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Forum of Salisbury gym on Tuesday from noon until 6:00 p.m. The Forum is located at 2318 S. Main Street in Salisbury.

Trooper Kitchens will be at the event with information on upcoming Fall NCSHP schools. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, and no older than 40.

Applicants can get information on the job expectations and what benefits are offered.

