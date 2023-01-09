PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash at Charlotte-Douglas International...
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Long St. in East Spencer.
Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment