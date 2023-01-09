PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County woman wins $100,000 on new scratch-off game

Three other $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game.

Joyce Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road. Her prize, after required state and federal tax withholdings, came out to be $71,251.

[Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job]

The Fire game launched with four top prizes of $100,000. Three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For more information, visit nclottery.com.

