Gaston County woman wins $100,000 on new scratch-off game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game.

Joyce Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road. Her prize, after required state and federal tax withholdings, came out to be $71,251.

The Fire game launched with four top prizes of $100,000. Three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

