First Alert Weather Days in place Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold night is ahead!

First Alert Weather Days are in place Thursday into Friday

TONIGHT: Freezing temperatures, patchy fog/frost

NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS: Dry, intervals of clouds, above average

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Next cold front; rain likely then colder

After a foggy start to the work week, high pressure allowed for a sunny Monday afternoon. With clear skies lasting into the evening hours, temperatures will fall quickly out of the 50s and into the low 40s by the end of your evening plans.

Forecast low temps (WBTV)

With the lingering moisture around and below-freezing temperatures expected, some patchy freezing fog and frost will be possible early tomorrow morning. Be sure to give yourself an extra minute to scrape the windshields! Any clouds that pass overhead in the morning will exit east by the afternoon, leaving us with another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be another dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Our next cold front will be approaching the region by the end of the work week... Out ahead of the front, temperatures will be able to reach the mid 60s Thursday afternoon before rain chances increase from west to east. Rain, and a few rumbles of thunder, will continue into the overnight period and exit to our east by Friday morning. Mountain snow will then be possible as we wrap up the week!

Much colder air will arrive in time for those weekend plans... Temperatures will start near 30-degrees Saturday and Sunday mornings, topping out in the upper 40s and low-to mid 50s by the afternoon hours.

Have a great week!

