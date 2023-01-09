Firefighters and investigators back at scene of five alarm fire in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER N.C. (WBTV) - For years there were concerns about an old school building in East Spencer, and on Saturday night it caught fire and was destroyed. The smoke and bright orange glow in the sky could be seen for miles.

Neighbors like Jenneh Cole were worried Saturday night.

“Standing on my porch and looked up there…it was a big flame everywhere, I mean everywhere,” Cole said. “It was scary.”

The fire was so big that more than 100 firefighters from three counties were here, but even they had to pull back.

“We didn’t want to put anybody in danger,” said Rick Fleming of the East Spencer Fire Department. “Crews did go in in the initial attack and they they found some soft spots in the floor and they backed out.”

On Monday they were still finding hot spots but the destruction is complete. The building has been considered unsafe for years.

In 2010 it was the central office for the Rowan-Salisbury School System. At that time Assistant Superintendent Gene Miller told WBTV that the building was not safe.

“We’re in a situation now where we’ve outgrown this building and primarily it’s just not a safe situation,” Miller said.

Old classrooms had been divided 4 and 5 times to make room for people, the floor was so warped chairs will roll on it with the slightest touch. Walls were cracked, hallways are weighed down and blocked by heavy file cabinets and the men’s restroom was outside of the building.

The school system moved out in 2016 and the town had hoped to have a developer turn it into something, but now, it’s just been turned to rubble.

“Everybody sad because that building had been there for a long time,” Cole added. “People went to school there, it was open, I remember back in the day, it was open and people used to go to school there.”

Firefighters and inspectors will likely be here all week. They’re asking everyone else to stay away.

“Patience is going to be the key. We don’t want to get anybody hurt. Firefighters, we don’t want to put their lives in danger they end up falling through the floors,” Fleming added.

Fleming said there were no injuries and praised the work of agencies that assisted in the effort to fight the fire.

“East Spencer Fire Department would like to thank all of the mutual aid departments, everybody who came in to give us help, the American Red Cross came in and assisted us with feeding all of these guys that were here and we appreciate every bit of the help that we got,” Fleming said.

