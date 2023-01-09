PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters and investigators back at scene of five alarm fire in East Spencer

Fire investigators say it may take some time to determine the cause of the massive fire.
Fire investigators say it may take some time to determine the cause of the massive fire.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST SPENCER N.C. (WBTV) - For years there were concerns about an old school building in East Spencer, and on Saturday night it caught fire and was destroyed. The smoke and bright orange glow in the sky could be seen for miles.

Neighbors like Jenneh Cole were worried Saturday night.

“Standing on my porch and looked up there…it was a big flame everywhere, I mean everywhere,” Cole said. “It was scary.”

The fire was so big that more than 100 firefighters from three counties were here, but even they had to pull back.

“We didn’t want to put anybody in danger,” said Rick Fleming of the East Spencer Fire Department. “Crews did go in in the initial attack and they they found some soft spots in the floor and they backed out.”

On Monday they were still finding hot spots but the destruction is complete. The building has been considered unsafe for years.

In 2010 it was the central office for the Rowan-Salisbury School System. At that time Assistant Superintendent Gene Miller told WBTV that the building was not safe.

“We’re in a situation now where we’ve outgrown this building and primarily it’s just not a safe situation,” Miller said.

Old classrooms had been divided 4 and 5 times to make room for people, the floor was so warped chairs will roll on it with the slightest touch. Walls were cracked, hallways are weighed down and blocked by heavy file cabinets and the men’s restroom was outside of the building.

The school system moved out in 2016 and the town had hoped to have a developer turn it into something, but now, it’s just been turned to rubble.

“Everybody sad because that building had been there for a long time,” Cole added. “People went to school there, it was open, I remember back in the day, it was open and people used to go to school there.”

Firefighters and inspectors will likely be here all week. They’re asking everyone else to stay away.

“Patience is going to be the key. We don’t want to get anybody hurt. Firefighters, we don’t want to put their lives in danger they end up falling through the floors,” Fleming added.

Fleming said there were no injuries and praised the work of agencies that assisted in the effort to fight the fire.

“East Spencer Fire Department would like to thank all of the mutual aid departments, everybody who came in to give us help, the American Red Cross came in and assisted us with feeding all of these guys that were here and we appreciate every bit of the help that we got,” Fleming said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash at Charlotte-Douglas International...
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Long St. in East Spencer.
Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
The federal rating of Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center dropped from five starts to one.
Pineville nursing home loses five-star rating following WBTV investigation
Frankie's Fun Park shooting suspects
Police trying to identify suspects involved in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport