Dr. Jamie Durant named Rowan-Salisbury Schools Chief Operations Officer

By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named Dr. Jamie Durant the district’s new Chief Operations Officer, according to RSS.

Durant, who is currently the principal of West Rowan High School (WRHS), has served as an administrator in the district for more than two decades. Before taking the helm of WRHS in 2007, he was the principal of Southeast Middle School for two years and an assistant principal at WRHS before that. He’s also served as the West Community Principal since 2006 and was named Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) Principal of the Year in 2016.

In his new role, Durant will oversee the district’s construction, maintenance, warehouse, school nutrition and transportation departments.

“Dr. Durant has brought innovation and commitment to individual schools in our community for more than 20 years, and I’m excited for him to bring those talents to the district level to benefit all our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers.

Durant obtained a Doctor of Educational Leadership from Wingate University, a master’s degree in school administration and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Cortland State University.

Durant replaces Anthony Vann, who will retire at the end of February.

Over the next few weeks, RSS will seek feedback from WRHS students, staff, parents and the community about the school’s next leader.

“We are committed to finding a strong and innovative leader to continue the incredible things happening at West Rowan High School,” Withers said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

