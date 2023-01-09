Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Monday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the morning hours on Monday due to dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Monday.

Early Monday morning, the fog was blanketing most of the WBTV area east of the mountains.

It will burn off by mid-morning allowing for sunshine to return to the Charlotte area.

DENSE FOG: This is what it looks like from I-485 to I-77N this morning in south Charlotte. There’s dense fog like this all around the Charlotte area. Chief Meteorologist @AlConklin has your #FirstAlert forecast @WBTV_News before you head out! pic.twitter.com/fNK1sOgRRF — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) January 9, 2023

