Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Monday morning commute

Early Monday morning, dense fog is blanketing most of the WBTV area east of the mountains.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the morning hours on Monday due to dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Monday.

Early Monday morning, the fog was blanketing most of the WBTV area east of the mountains.

It will burn off by mid-morning allowing for sunshine to return to the Charlotte area.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Watch continuing live coverage here:

