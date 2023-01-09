Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Monday morning commute
Early Monday morning, dense fog is blanketing most of the WBTV area east of the mountains.
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the morning hours on Monday due to dense fog.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Monday.
Early Monday morning, the fog was blanketing most of the WBTV area east of the mountains.
It will burn off by mid-morning allowing for sunshine to return to the Charlotte area.
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Watch continuing live coverage here:
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.