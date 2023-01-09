Crash involving school bus blocks part of The Plaza in northeast Charlotte
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.
That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. It appears to involve a school bus and a truck.
According to Medic, two ambulances are on the scene but everyone is said to be OK.
Crews are redirecting traffic as they work to clear the crash.
