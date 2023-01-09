Crash involving school bus blocks part of The Plaza in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. It appears to involve a school bus and a truck.

According to Medic, two ambulances are on the scene but everyone is said to be OK.

Crews are redirecting traffic as they work to clear the crash.

School bus crash at the Plaza near Sugar Creek. Everyone is okay! Kids on board are in good spirits— chatting with us and officers. pic.twitter.com/t7iPwjzkbq — Mary Calkins (@MaryCalkinsTV) January 9, 2023

