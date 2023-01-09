PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash involving school bus blocks part of The Plaza in northeast Charlotte

Crews are redirecting traffic as they work to clear the crash.
That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. It appears to involve a school bus and a truck.

According to Medic, two ambulances are on the scene but everyone is said to be OK.

Crews are redirecting traffic as they work to clear the crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

