Charlotte gas prices rise nearly 14 cents over previous week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 13.8 cents over the previous week, sitting at $2.11 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $2.79 per gallon as of Jan. 8 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.90 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.13, up 14.7 cents from last week’s $2.99 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has dropped 2.1 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.64 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”

