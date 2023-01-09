PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm

She died almost 24 hours of being hit.
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bicyclist hit by a car last week off The Plaza has died, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Monday.

Kristie Nicole Crowder, 30, died Friday afternoon, almost 24 hours after being struck close to the intersection of Hamorton Place.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Crowder unconscious in the road and a 2013 Honda Insight with front and windshield damage.

Crowder was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say their initial investigation indicates that as the Honda was approaching the intersection, Crowder entered the intersection and the driver was unable to stop in time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, ext. 5.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

