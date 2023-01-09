PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this Wednesday in Salisbury

The event is Wednesday at the Salisbury Police Department.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The fire ever Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is happening this Wednesday in Salisbury, hosted by the Salisbury Police Department.

Local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders are rolling up their sleeves and encouraging the community to do the same. The event is happening from noon until 4:30 p.m.

The Department is located at 130 E. Liberty St., Salisbury.

“With the low amount of blood donations recently we want as many people as possible to participate and have a little friendly competition at the same time,” said organizer Cpl. Shakya Jackson of the Salisbury Police.

●Salisbury Police, Salisbury Fire, Rowan County Emergency Services, and  Rowan County Sheriff Office will build camaraderie while encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies.

●Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner is announced at the end of the drive.

●First 50 donors will receive a FREE Chic Fila card after their blood donation.

To schedule your time slot here.

