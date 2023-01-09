AFCA National Convention brings coaches, conversation to Charlotte Convention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Football coaches often refer to the network within their profession as a big fraternity.

On Sunday, that fraternity swarmed the Queen City.

The 2023 American Football Coaches Association kicked off the first day of its national meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center, bringing thousands of coaches from all levels and all walks of life into the same building.

“Man you know, I know it costs to come here, but everything you learning here is priceless,” South Carolina State offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard said. “You’re getting to bump into coaches you wouldn’t ordinarily see on a day-to-day basis.”

It’s an opportunity for coaches to network as well as learn from each other during the dead period of recruiting.

Local coaches from here in Charlotte are also taking advantage of the chance to talk Xs and Os with some of the top football minds in the country.

“It’s the Super Bowl of coaching conventions,” Chambers head coach Brandon Wiggins said. “Because you really get to come in, and you can pass Nick Saban. So it’s a great opportunity to kind of network.”

The convention also provides a chance to have necessary conversations within the profession. Sunday night’s schedule concluded with a forum on minority advancement in the world of coaching, bringing a necessary dialogue to an issue gaining more national visibility.

“In college I haven’t seen much progress just yet,” Goddard said. “And I’m hoping that meetings like this happen. Meetings like this is how it starts. I love that they’re putting an emphasis on that, because they’re seeing there’s a need.”

The convention runs for two more days in Uptown, wrapping up on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

