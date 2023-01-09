PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

AFCA National Convention brings coaches, conversation to Charlotte Convention Center

The 2023 annual American Football Coaches Association National Convention began on Sunday at...
The 2023 annual American Football Coaches Association National Convention began on Sunday at the Charlotte Convention Center(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Football coaches often refer to the network within their profession as a big fraternity.

On Sunday, that fraternity swarmed the Queen City.

The 2023 American Football Coaches Association kicked off the first day of its national meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center, bringing thousands of coaches from all levels and all walks of life into the same building.

“Man you know, I know it costs to come here, but everything you learning here is priceless,” South Carolina State offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard said. “You’re getting to bump into coaches you wouldn’t ordinarily see on a day-to-day basis.”

It’s an opportunity for coaches to network as well as learn from each other during the dead period of recruiting.

Local coaches from here in Charlotte are also taking advantage of the chance to talk Xs and Os with some of the top football minds in the country.

“It’s the Super Bowl of coaching conventions,” Chambers head coach Brandon Wiggins said. “Because you really get to come in, and you can pass Nick Saban. So it’s a great opportunity to kind of network.”

The convention also provides a chance to have necessary conversations within the profession. Sunday night’s schedule concluded with a forum on minority advancement in the world of coaching, bringing a necessary dialogue to an issue gaining more national visibility.

“In college I haven’t seen much progress just yet,” Goddard said. “And I’m hoping that meetings like this happen. Meetings like this is how it starts. I love that they’re putting an emphasis on that, because they’re seeing there’s a need.”

The convention runs for two more days in Uptown, wrapping up on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Also Read: AP source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh discuss coaching job

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Long St. in East Spencer.
Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer
Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to...
Health Department: Mecklenburg Co. experiencing “high” level of COVID-19 cases
Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina...
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
A 12-year-old has died after they were hit by a car in Rock Hill on Thursday evening.
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win

Latest News

Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the second half an NFL football game...
Panthers cap season with last-second victory against Saints, shift focus to offseason
Queens University men's basketball head coach Grant Leonard coaching his team during a timeout...
Four Royals Reach Double Figures as Queens Men’s Basketball Drops Saturday Showdown with Kennesaw State
N.C. State holds off Virginia Tech’s late rally, wins 73-69