Three alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Long St. in East Spencer.
The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Long St. in East Spencer.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A three alarm fire has destroyed what used to be the Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration in East Spencer.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the large building in the 100 block of S. Long Street. When firefighters arrived, they said there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

More than 100 firefighters from departments in three counties responded, along with Rowan Emergency Services, the Rowan Rescue Squad, law enforcement, and the Rowan Co. Fire Marshal’s Office.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene through the night and into Sunday morning.

The building is located on a four acre piece of land and was formerly known as the “1909 East Spencer building.” Originally known as the East Spencer Graded School, the building was erected in 1903, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

The building at one time housed the Rowan-Salisbury Schools administrative offices. It was purchased by the town of East Spencer in 2016.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

