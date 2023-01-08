Salisbury Symphony announces two major events for January

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony has planned two major events in this first month of the new year and are excited to host a multitude of musical guests for their guests to enjoy hearing.

On January 14th the Symphony will be hosting New York Vocalist Ben Jones for an intimate evening of food, drinks, and music on stage at Keppel Auditorium.

“Behind the Curtain” will begin with a cocktail hour featuring an open bar at 6:00pm followed by a plated dinner provided by Buttercup Café and a performance by Ben. Mr. Jones has been named by Broadway World as “One of the most unbelievable vocal instruments in the industry today” and has appeared with great American symphony orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the San Diego Symphony, the Oregon Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony, and now the Salisbury Symphony as he brings to you a performance ranging in genres from Broadway musicals to well-known operatic arias.

Tickets for this fundraiser are $150.00 per person and are tax-deductible up to 50%. Seats to this event can be reserved up to January 10th by calling our office at 704-216-1513 or online at salisburysymphony.org under the special events Tab.

On January 28th at 7:30pm the Symphony will be hosting three vocalists on stage along with Concertmaster Daniel Skidmore for an evening of “fun” music. The performance will feature the rollicking “Portsmouth Point” Overture of William Walton, Mozart’s Fifth Violin Concerto, and the Neo-Baroque ballet by Igor Stravinsky, Pulcinella, any one of which is likely to bring a smile to your face!

Joining yhe fun will be three of Maestro Hagy’s friends – Soprano: Elizabeth Pacheco Rose, Tenor: Jason Ferrante, and Bass-baritone: Richard Ollardsaba.

A preconcert talk led by the soloists and Meastro Hagy will take place at 7:00pm in Keppel Auditorium, Catawba College.

Tickets for this concert are $15.00 for adults and $5 for anyone under the age of 21 and can be purchased by calling our office at 704-216-1513 or online at salisburysymphony.org under the Concert/Events tab. Senior rates and Balcony for a Buck will be available for purchase at box office ahead of the performance. The lobby entrance will open at 6:30pm.

