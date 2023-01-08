Four Royals Reach Double Figures as Queens Men’s Basketball Drops Saturday Showdown with Kennesaw State

OPENING TIP

Score: Kennesaw State 76 | Queens 67

Records: Kennesaw State (11-6 overall, 3-1 ASUN) | Queens (12-5 overall, 2-2 ASUN)

Location: Curry Arena (Charlotte, N.C.)

The Short Story: The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team dropped their first home game of the season on Saturday night as the Royals fell to Kennesaw State 76-67.

BY THE NUMBERS-AJ McKee reached double figures for the 17th straight game with a team-high 17 points. McKee also pulled down a season-high eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass across a season-best 37 minutes of action.

-Chris Ashby set a season-high with 13 three-point attempts as he finished with 15 points.

-Kalib Mathews reached double figures for the seventh time this season as the sophomore scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field.

-Senior Kenny Dye reached double figures for the eighth straight game dropping 14 points.

-Kennesaw State outscored Queens in the paint 46-22.

-Queens won the battle on the glass 38-31. With the loss, the Royals fell to 11-2 on the season when outrebounding their opponent.

NOTABLE MOMENTS-Trailing 17-16 in the first half, Kennesaw State used an 11-2 run over a five-minute span to grab a 27-18 lead.

-Queens went on a 10-minute scoring drought from the field as the first half concluded.

-Kennesaw State used a 12-1 surge in the second half to grab their largest lead of the game at 17.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE-Chris Ashby’s 13 three-point attempts was the fourth most in a single game in program history.

- The 23-point first half is the lowest scoring output in a single half by the Royals this season.

-The Royals 17 turnovers were the most since Nov. 29th at Bowling Green.

-The Owls shot 53-percent from the field marking the second straight game that the Royals opponent has eclipsed 50-percent shooting.

NEXT UPThe Royals will play host to Central Arkansas on Thursday, January 12th inside Curry Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00PM EST and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus. Fans can secure their tickets in advance by visiting the Queens Athletics website.

