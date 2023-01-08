PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Four Royals Reach Double Figures as Queens Men’s Basketball Drops Saturday Showdown with Kennesaw State

Queens University men's basketball head coach Grant Leonard coaching his team during a timeout of the Royals 76-67 loss to Kennesaw State Saturday night.(WBTV)
By Austin Slough
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OPENING TIP

Score: Kennesaw State 76 | Queens 67

Records: Kennesaw State (11-6 overall, 3-1 ASUN) | Queens (12-5 overall, 2-2 ASUN)

Location: Curry Arena (Charlotte, N.C.)

The Short Story: The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team dropped their first home game of the season on Saturday night as the Royals fell to Kennesaw State 76-67.

BY THE NUMBERS-AJ McKee reached double figures for the 17th straight game with a team-high 17 points. McKee also pulled down a season-high eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass across a season-best 37 minutes of action.

-Chris Ashby set a season-high with 13 three-point attempts as he finished with 15 points.

-Kalib Mathews reached double figures for the seventh time this season as the sophomore scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field.

-Senior Kenny Dye reached double figures for the eighth straight game dropping 14 points.

-Kennesaw State outscored Queens in the paint 46-22.

-Queens won the battle on the glass 38-31. With the loss, the Royals fell to 11-2 on the season when outrebounding their opponent.

NOTABLE MOMENTS-Trailing 17-16 in the first half, Kennesaw State used an 11-2 run over a five-minute span to grab a 27-18 lead.

-Queens went on a 10-minute scoring drought from the field as the first half concluded.

-Kennesaw State used a 12-1 surge in the second half to grab their largest lead of the game at 17.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE-Chris Ashby’s 13 three-point attempts was the fourth most in a single game in program history.

- The 23-point first half is the lowest scoring output in a single half by the Royals this season.

-The Royals 17 turnovers were the most since Nov. 29th at Bowling Green.

-The Owls shot 53-percent from the field marking the second straight game that the Royals opponent has eclipsed 50-percent shooting.

NEXT UPThe Royals will play host to Central Arkansas on Thursday, January 12th inside Curry Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00PM EST and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus. Fans can secure their tickets in advance by visiting the Queens Athletics website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

