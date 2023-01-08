Dry weather returns for start of the workweek before rain chances return Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances are set to come to an end by the start of the workweek, with dry conditions lasting until Thursday.

Tonight: Showers work east early; patchy fog by AM commute.

Monday-Wednesday: Intervals of sun and clouds, dry and mild.

Thursday-Friday: First Alert Weather Days ahead of next rain chances.

A cold front will be working eastward as we wrap up the final hours of our weekend, bringing rain eastward into the start of the overnight period.

Highs and daily rain chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

By the Monday morning commute, the rain will be out of the area and some could wake up to patchy fog.

Temperatures will start close to the 40-degree mark before rebounding back into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

A disturbance moving overhead midweek will bring some passing clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, but dry conditions are anticipated as highs continue in the mid to upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Ahead of our next cold front, temperatures will warm into the low 60s on Thursday before rain chances, and even the potential for some thunder, increases late.

Rain impacts will continue into the overnight period and could linger into early Friday before moving east.

A return to more seasonable conditions is then anticipated by next weekend.

Have a great week and stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

