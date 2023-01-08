PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Clemson claims top spot in ACC with 75-74 win over Pitt

Clemson center PJ Hall (24) puts up a shot with Pittsburgh center Federiko Federiko (33) defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight and are off to their best start since 1996-97, are the last unbeaten team in the conference. The Panthers (11-5, 4-1) were trying for their first 5-0 start since joining the ACC in 2013. They did it five times in the Big East.

Brevin Galloway hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 43-42 lead with 17:36 left to play. Neither team got any separation until Greg Elliot hit a 3-pointer and Jamarius Burton made four straight free throws to give the Panthers a 67-59 lead with 5:35 to go.

Hall answered with a three-point play and Hunter followed with a 3-pointer and a jumper to pull the Tigers even at 69 with 2:21 remaining. Galloway hit a jumper to give Clemson the lead, Burton and Hunter traded baskets and the Tigers led 73-71 with 45 seconds left.

Pitt had two shots to tie it before Blake Hinson was whistled for a foul. Tyson made both ends of a 1-and-1 to give the Tigers a two-possession lead with nine seconds remaining. Nike Sibande sank a 3-pointer with a second left for the Panthers.

Hall’s layup with 7:16 remaining in the first half gave Clemson a 27-17 lead. Nelly Cummings sank a 3-pointer to pull Pitt even at 33 with 2:36 remaining and Nate Santos buried a jumper at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 40-38 lead at halftime.

Tyson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson, while Hall totaled 11 points and 10 boards. Galloway scored 12.

Burton paced Pittsburgh with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hinson had 14 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Elliott scored 11.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers return home to host Louisville on Wednesday and No. 16 Duke on Saturday.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers travel to play Duke on Wednesday and Georgia Tech on Saturday.

