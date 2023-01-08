PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI

Deputies were called to the Mount Croghan area Sunday evening after a juvenile was shot.
Deputies were called to the Mount Croghan area Sunday evening after a juvenile was shot.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence.

During the stop, off-duty deputy Derrick J. McQueen was determined to be impaired and was arrested. He was taken to jail for the charges related to the incident.

McQueen was fired as deputy shortly after.

“We hold officers to a higher standard, and this officer failed to meet those standards,” Sheriff Cambo Streater said. “Therefore, McQueen has been terminated from his position as a deputy with Chesterfield County.”

Also Read: 14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Long St. in East Spencer.
Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer
Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina...
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to...
Health Department: Mecklenburg Co. experiencing “high” level of COVID-19 cases
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win
A 12-year-old has died after they were hit by a car in Rock Hill on Thursday evening.
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

Latest News

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
Mega Mommy March to try and unite community and end gun violence
Mega Mommy March to try and unite community and end gun violence
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Long St. in East Spencer.
Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer