Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence.

During the stop, off-duty deputy Derrick J. McQueen was determined to be impaired and was arrested. He was taken to jail for the charges related to the incident.

McQueen was fired as deputy shortly after.

“We hold officers to a higher standard, and this officer failed to meet those standards,” Sheriff Cambo Streater said. “Therefore, McQueen has been terminated from his position as a deputy with Chesterfield County.”

Also Read: 14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.