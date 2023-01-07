PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rain chances rising ahead of First Alert Weather Day Sunday

Saturday will feature increasing clouds and isolated showers throughout the day.
Saturday will feature increasing clouds and isolated showers throughout the day.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While not a washout, showers are likely for Sunday with a First Alert Weather Day in place.

  • Today: Partly sunny, isolated showers.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers, mountain wintry mix.
  • Monday: Sunny, dry and cool.

Saturday will feature increasing clouds and isolated showers throughout the day although most locations will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Starting Sunday morning, showers and clouds will move in from the west with the best rain chances in the mountains, foothills, and northern piedmont during the first half of the day. This system will travel to the Charlotte metro during the late afternoon/evening with rain chances tapering off early Monday morning.

High temperatures for the day will be in the lower 50s.

Monday will be sunny, dry, and pleasant with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Through Thursday, high temperatures will linger in the middle 50s with slim rain chances.

Friday looks to bring in more unsettled and wet weather – our next First Alert Weather Day.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina...
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win
Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A
Board votes to recommend plan making Cotswold Chick-Fil-A a drive-thru only restaurant
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say

Latest News

Rain chances rising ahead of First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Rain chances rising ahead of First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Futurecast
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as periods of rain return
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as periods of rain return
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as periods of rain return
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as periods of rain return
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as periods of rain return