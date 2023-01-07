Rain chances rising ahead of First Alert Weather Day Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While not a washout, showers are likely for Sunday with a First Alert Weather Day in place.

Today: Partly sunny, isolated showers.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers, mountain wintry mix.

Monday: Sunny, dry and cool.

Saturday will feature increasing clouds and isolated showers throughout the day although most locations will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

A cool & bright start to this Saturday! Already seeing some light showers across the foothills and northern piedmont, but most locations will stay dry today.



Better rain chances come Sunday.

Starting Sunday morning, showers and clouds will move in from the west with the best rain chances in the mountains, foothills, and northern piedmont during the first half of the day. This system will travel to the Charlotte metro during the late afternoon/evening with rain chances tapering off early Monday morning.

High temperatures for the day will be in the lower 50s.

Monday will be sunny, dry, and pleasant with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Through Thursday, high temperatures will linger in the middle 50s with slim rain chances.

Friday looks to bring in more unsettled and wet weather – our next First Alert Weather Day.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

