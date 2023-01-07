PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.(File image | SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy’s 12-year-old sister had stabbed him before she woke up a parent to tell them what happened.

The 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Tulsa police did not immediately identify the family involved but said their child crisis unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina...
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
Gregory Hunter is facing charges in this case.
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote
Family and community members came together to hold a vigil for Lyric Thomas, who was shot and...
“It hurts so bad”: Community and family hold vigil for 5-year-old killed on New Year’s Day
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’