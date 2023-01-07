Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with overdose death in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged after another person died due to a drug overdose in Stanly County, deputies say.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received word of the victim’s death on Jan. 4 and began an investigation.

During the investigation, Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested on Jan. 6 and is being charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution.

Crump is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Jan. 17.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

