Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with overdose death in Stanly County
Detectives began investigating following the victim’s death on Jan. 4.
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged after another person died due to a drug overdose in Stanly County, deputies say.
According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received word of the victim’s death on Jan. 4 and began an investigation.
During the investigation, Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was identified as a suspect.
He was arrested on Jan. 6 and is being charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution.
Crump is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Jan. 17.
Officials have not yet identified the victim.
