Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with overdose death in Stanly County

Detectives began investigating following the victim’s death on Jan. 4.
Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was arrested in connection with the victim's death.
Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was arrested in connection with the victim's death.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged after another person died due to a drug overdose in Stanly County, deputies say.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received word of the victim’s death on Jan. 4 and began an investigation.

During the investigation, Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested on Jan. 6 and is being charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution.

Crump is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Jan. 17.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

