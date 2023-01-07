PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Florida Atlantic earns 71-67 win over Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo(WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin had 17 points in Florida Atlantic’s 71-67 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Martin was 6 of 11 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Owls (14-1, 4-0 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee scored 12 points and Johnell Davis 10. The Owls picked up their 13th straight victory.

Brice Williams led the 49ers (11-5, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Charlotte also got 13 points from Lu’Cye Patterson and 11 from Montre’ Gipson.

Up next for Florida Atlantic is a Wednesday matchup with Florida International on the road. Charlotte hosts UTSA on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina...
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win
Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A
Board votes to recommend plan making Cotswold Chick-Fil-A a drive-thru only restaurant
Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say

Latest News

VCU secures 89-72 win against Davidson
Duke's Jaylen Blakes (2) drives past Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) on the way to the...
Dariq Whitehead helps No. 16 Duke edge Boston College 65-64
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half of an NCAA college...
Bacot, Love lead way in UNC’s win over Notre Dame, 81-64
Burnley's Ashley Westwood, left, is challenged by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the...
Charlotte FC signs player with decade of Premier League experience