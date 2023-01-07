PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte FC signs player with decade of Premier League experience

Midfielder Ashley Westwood comes to Charlotte via free transfer from Burnley FC.
Burnley's Ashley Westwood, left, is challenged by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the...
Burnley's Ashley Westwood, left, is challenged by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(Jon Super | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC announced on Saturday that the Club has signed Ashley Westwood to a contract, after more than a decade of experience playing in England’s Premier League.

The deal ties Westwood, a midfielder, to the team until 2024 with a Club option for 2025.

Westwood has made 286 career Premier League appearances over 10 total seasons with stints at Burnley FC and Aston Villa, scoring 12 goals and adding 32 assists.

In the 2018-19 season, he was named Burnley’s Player of the Year by both his teammates and supporters.

The 32-year-old will occupy an international roster slot on the Club’s 2023 roster.

“His experience at the highest level will provide valuable leadership in our locker room, and his ability as a set piece specialist will add quality in a key phase of the game,” Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said. “Acquiring a former Premier League player of his quality on a free transfer is a big achievement and demonstrates that players believe in what we are building at Charlotte FC and see the Carolinas as an attractive destination.”

Westwood comes to Charlotte via free transfer from Burnley.

He played in 27 matches in the 2021-22 season before injuries ended his campaign.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

