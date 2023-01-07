14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas.

The stolen vehicle was located by police in Gastonia, before the chase ended near the intersection of Highway 321 and Main Avenue.

Police said a 1-year-old was also inside the car during the chase, but was found safe following the incident.

Officials say to expect a heavy police presence in the area while an investigation continues.

Related: Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Gaston County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.