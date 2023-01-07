PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

The incident happened at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road.
A 12-year-old has died after they were hit by a car in Rock Hill on Thursday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road.

Police responding to the scene found the victim with life-threatening injuries and took them to Piedmont Medical Center, before they were later airlifted to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle that hit the juvenile, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz.

The driver spoke with police and did not show any signs of impairment.

Investigators determined that the juvenile had been attempting to cross Celanese Road outside of the crosswalk before they were struck by the vehicle, which was traveling north.

The Rock Hill Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Forensic Services Unit responded to the incident.

