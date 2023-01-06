PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Temps cool off into the weekend before possible Sunday showers

Next Few Days
Next Few Days(WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trending cooler into the weekend.

Scattered showers possible by Sunday.

  • TONIGHT: Chilly and clear
  • FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, closer to normal temperatures
  • WEEKEND: Increasing clouds, few showers on Sunday
Futurecast
Futurecast(WBTV)

It was a sunny and above-average day, but cooler temperatures are working in for the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Clear skies overnight will allow a quick cool down into the 30s for most of the area. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 30s in Charlotte Friday morning, before quickly lifting into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. Most of the day will feature sunshine, but some mid to high level cloud cover will stream in by the evening hours.

By Saturday, morning lows will fall into the mid 30s with afternoon highs a little closer to normal (mid 50s). We’ll notice an increase in cloud cover and a low-end chance for precipitation in the mountains. A low-pressure system out of the west will move overhead on Sunday and will bring scattered showers to the area to wrap up the weekend.

Near-normal temperatures will stick around through next week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl; parents indicted by grand jury

Latest News

thursday
Gorgeous weather, lots of sun in store to end first week of the new year
7 day
Gorgeous weather, lots of sun in store to end first week of the new year
For the balance of today expect mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper...
Gorgeous weather to end first week of the new year
One more day of unseasonably warm weather around the Charlotte region on Thursday before a...
Sunny skies, unseasonably mild after record rainfall