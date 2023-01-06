Temps cool off into the weekend before possible Sunday showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trending cooler into the weekend.

Scattered showers possible by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Chilly and clear

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, closer to normal temperatures

WEEKEND: Increasing clouds, few showers on Sunday

Futurecast (WBTV)

It was a sunny and above-average day, but cooler temperatures are working in for the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Clear skies overnight will allow a quick cool down into the 30s for most of the area. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 30s in Charlotte Friday morning, before quickly lifting into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. Most of the day will feature sunshine, but some mid to high level cloud cover will stream in by the evening hours.

By Saturday, morning lows will fall into the mid 30s with afternoon highs a little closer to normal (mid 50s). We’ll notice an increase in cloud cover and a low-end chance for precipitation in the mountains. A low-pressure system out of the west will move overhead on Sunday and will bring scattered showers to the area to wrap up the weekend.

Near-normal temperatures will stick around through next week!

