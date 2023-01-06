‘Significant’ traffic delays expected after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Significant’ traffic delays in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department is reporting.
The line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard.
“Please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles,” a representative with the department tweeted out.
