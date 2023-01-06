‘Significant’ traffic delays expected after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Significant’ traffic delays in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department is reporting.

The line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard.

NATURAL GAS LINE CUT: A large natural gas line has been severed near the intersection of Medical Plaza Dr. and W. WT Harris Blvd. Use caution and try to find an alternate route. Significant delays in the area. Please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/sIcBmm7D42 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 6, 2023

“Please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles,” a representative with the department tweeted out.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

