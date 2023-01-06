Rowan EDC compiles county’s 10 biggest economic development stories of 2022

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council has compiled a list of the top 10 economic development stories in Rowan County for 2022. It was a year of major announcements, including the single largest business announcement in county history.

Here are the top 10, as compiled by the Rowan EDC:

10. Industrial Development Skyrocketing

With well over 20 million square feet of industrial space being planned or under construction across Rowan County, it’s clear that more growth is coming soon. Rowan’s growth efforts were chronicled by the Charlotte Business Journal, as the I-85 corridor continues to boom with new developments. This includes more than 20 total sites ranging from 75,000 to nearly 2 million square feet.

9. Manufacturing Day Reaches Next Generation

The Rowan EDC once again teamed up with Rowan-Salisbury Schools to participate in Manufacturing Day. For a week in October, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. In a LinkedIn post, Innospec shared: “One student proclaimed, ‘I think I’m changing my career path to this’ and another said, ‘I wouldn’t mind working here!’ Innospec will continue to support, inspire and encourage younger generations because they are not only the future of Innospec, but the world too.”

8. Rowan County Economy Booming

For the first time, Rowan County’s average private sector wages have surpassed $50,000. Rowan County’s average wage of $50,138 is the 14th-highest out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including the fifth-highest of the 40 Tier II counties. Additionally, since reaching a peak of 16.0% during the pandemic, Rowan County’s unemployment rate has dipped below pre-pandemic levels to 3.7% as of November.

7. Rowan EDC Staff Take On CRBA Leadership Roles

Rowan EDC staff members Rod Crider and Kendall Henderson were named to leadership positions by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance (CRBA). Crider, Rowan EDC President, served as the chair of the CRBA’s Economic Development Advisory Council (EDAC) after serving as vice chair in 2021. Within the EDAC is an Existing Industry committee, which Henderson, Rowan EDC Director of Business Services, led in 2022. The EDAC is comprised of professional economic development leaders from each of the 15 counties in the Charlotte Region.

6. RSS Students Participate in Career Signing Day

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Career and Technical Education office celebrated its debut Career Signing Day to recognize graduating seniors who have a bound agreement with employers once they have completed high school. Much like graduating athletes sign National Letters of Intent, the Rowan EDC and RSS felt it was important to honor students who had careers lined up after participating in apprenticeships as students. Seven Rowan County businesses participated in the Career Signing Day.

5. Crider Named to CBJ Power 100

Rowan EDC President Rod Crider was named to the Charlotte Business Journal’s inaugural Power 100 class in September. The Power 100 distinguishes “the people who are exercising the power they have to make more of the region — building bigger companies, launching unique training initiatives, investing in emerging corridors, questioning the status quo, innovating and diversifying, and, most importantly, targeting ways to bring more and better jobs here.”

4. Rowan Repeats with National Rank in Food Processing

Business Facilities Magazine released its 18th Annual Rankings Report, and Rowan County was rated the No. 8 metro area in North America in food processing. Rowan is also the No. 2 in the Southeast and No. 4 across the entire U.S. East Coast. This marked the second-straight year in the top 10 after earning the No. 7 ranking in 2021. Rowan was recognized for its significant natural resources, such as the Yadkin River, as well as potential partner companies such as Food Lion, Cheerwine, Patterson Farm, Rockwell Farms and Carolina Malt House, all located in Rowan.

3. Rowan EDC Launches Talent Attraction Campaign

In partnership with Miller Davis, RoleCall, and the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, the Rowan EDC unveiled its talent attraction campaign, Choose Rowan, in June. With the unemployment rate dwindling and more jobs coming into Rowan County, employers have stated that workforce is their number one issue. This initiative was created to assist in recruiting talent to Rowan County. Created under the Your Rowan umbrella by Miller Davis, the Choose Rowan talent attraction hub provides a look into what life would be like in Rowan to prospective residents. The website surpassed 7,000 views since its launch and recruitment efforts are underway.

2. Eastern Fence, Stout Heating & Air Announce Expansions

The Rowan EDC’s highest priority is assisting existing employers, and was proud to aid in the expansions of two local companies: Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC and Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. Less than two years after initially locating in Rowan, Eastern Fence announced an expansion with the creation of 40 new jobs and an investment of $10.5 million. Stout Heating & Air, which was founded in Salisbury in 1984, will be creating 14 new jobs and investing $2.9 million to expand its new facility.

1. Macy’s, Inc. Picks Rowan in Record-Shattering Deal

In the biggest job announcement in Rowan County history, Macy’s, Inc. announced that it is expanding into China Grove and creating 2,800 jobs with an investment of $584.3 million to create a 1.4 million square foot distribution center. To support Macy’s, Inc.’s digital omnichannel strategy, the China Grove Fulfillment Center will account for nearly 30% of Macy’s, Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity once fully operational. Rowan EDC President Rod Crider praised Macy’s, Inc.’s reputation and expressed his gratitude for their expansion. “Macy’s, Inc.’s expansion into Rowan County is a culmination of the hard work to improve our economic competitiveness by our partners across the county. To bring one of the most well-recognized brands in the country to Rowan County is a tremendous honor and we’ve enjoyed getting to work closely with their team the past few months. The Rowan EDC looks forward to a continued partnership as we welcome Macy’s, Inc. into Rowan.”

