Rowan Chamber to host state legislative breakfast

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that the State Legislative Breakfast will be held at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thursday, January 19, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

State Sen. Carl Ford, State Rep. Harry Warren, State Rep. Julia Howard and new State Rep. Kevin Crutchfield will present an overview of the 2023 North Carolina State Legislative Session.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the rest of the PIP season are: Feb. 16; March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Jan. 17 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.