PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pain at the pump: High demand for gas driving up prices

The average price of gas in North Carolina is now $3.15.
AAA is reporting North Carolina is seeing some of the biggest increases in gas prices in the country.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - AAA is reporting North Carolina is seeing some of the biggest increases in gas prices in the country.

The short answer, they say, is due to higher demand; people are back from holiday vacations and driving more.

Right now in North Carolina, the average price is $3.15 a gallon, 16 cents higher than this time last week.

Cabarrus, Gaston and Iredell counties have some of the cheapest prices you’ll find right now.

North Carolina isn’t the only state that saw the biggest jump in prices over the past week; Ohio saw an increase of nearly 30 cents.

Gas can be found for less than $3 a gallon in some parts of South Carolina.

AAA did say as long as demand remains high, we’ll likely see the prices continue to go up.

To help you find the cheapest gas on your route, make sure you have the free WBTV News app. Click on the traffic tab and take a look at our interactive map that plots gas prices across the Charlotte area.

Watch our latest newscast live:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Hunter is facing charges in this case.
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Brittany Leigh Howard was charged in November, 2018, by China Grove Police.
Former Rowan Co. elementary school teacher convicted of sexual acts with student
The crash happened in the area of Duharts Creek in Gastonia.
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

Latest News

Student removed from bus due to overcrowding
High demand for gas driving up prices
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents