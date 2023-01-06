Pain at the pump: High demand for gas driving up prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - AAA is reporting North Carolina is seeing some of the biggest increases in gas prices in the country.

The short answer, they say, is due to higher demand; people are back from holiday vacations and driving more.

Right now in North Carolina, the average price is $3.15 a gallon, 16 cents higher than this time last week.

Cabarrus, Gaston and Iredell counties have some of the cheapest prices you’ll find right now.

North Carolina isn’t the only state that saw the biggest jump in prices over the past week; Ohio saw an increase of nearly 30 cents.

Gas can be found for less than $3 a gallon in some parts of South Carolina.

AAA did say as long as demand remains high, we’ll likely see the prices continue to go up.

To help you find the cheapest gas on your route, make sure you have the free WBTV News app. Click on the traffic tab and take a look at our interactive map that plots gas prices across the Charlotte area.

