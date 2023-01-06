PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in Florida, police said. (WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Noel-Pratt said.

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told reporters that she could not confirm reports that as many as 10 people had been wounded, saying “right now it is just multiple victims that were injured.”

She said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities.

She said a large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Social media posts also said a music video was being filmed.

