PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mountain wintry mix possible this weekend as temps drop

This weekend will be much colder.
The cool down begins today with increased rain chances for the weekend!
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cooldown begins today with increased rain chances for the weekend!

  • Today: Sunny & cooler
  • Saturday: More clouds, mainly dry
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers, mountain wintry mix

As a high pressure system takes over, expect nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures noticeably cooler in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop near 34°.

Clouds will increase for Saturday with partly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. High temperatures will stay cool and seasonable in the middle 50s.

On Sunday morning, showers and clouds will move in from the west with the best rain chances in the mountains, foothills, and northern piedmont during the first half of the day. Better chances of rain for the CLT metro will come during the late afternoon/evening.

Rain chances
Rain chances(First Alert Weather)

High temperatures for the day will be in the lower 50s.

It’ll be dry and pleasant to start off next week with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Next Friday – Saturday looks to bring in more unsettled and wet weather.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
Gregory Hunter is facing charges in this case.
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Brittany Leigh Howard was charged in November, 2018, by China Grove Police.
Former Rowan Co. elementary school teacher convicted of sexual acts with student
The crash happened in the area of Duharts Creek in Gastonia.
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

Latest News

Wintry mix possible this weekend in the mountains, rain elsewhere
Temps cool off into the weekend before possible Sunday showers
Temps cool off into the weekend before possible Sunday showers
Next Few Days
Temps cool off into the weekend before possible Sunday showers
thursday
Gorgeous weather, lots of sun in store to end first week of the new year