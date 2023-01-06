Mountain wintry mix possible this weekend as temps drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cooldown begins today with increased rain chances for the weekend!

Today: Sunny & cooler

Saturday: More clouds, mainly dry

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers, mountain wintry mix

As a high pressure system takes over, expect nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures noticeably cooler in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop near 34°.

Clouds will increase for Saturday with partly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. High temperatures will stay cool and seasonable in the middle 50s.

On Sunday morning, showers and clouds will move in from the west with the best rain chances in the mountains, foothills, and northern piedmont during the first half of the day. Better chances of rain for the CLT metro will come during the late afternoon/evening.

Rain chances (First Alert Weather)

High temperatures for the day will be in the lower 50s.

It’ll be dry and pleasant to start off next week with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Next Friday – Saturday looks to bring in more unsettled and wet weather.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

