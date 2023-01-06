Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek.

Police responded to the area around 4:57 p.m. on Thursday.

Once at the scene, first responders found one person in the vehicle.

Police later identified the man as a 65-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews had been in the area directing traffic.

