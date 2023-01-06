PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

The man was a 65-year-old who had been reported missing on Wednesday.
The crash happened in the area of Duharts Creek in Gastonia.
The crash happened in the area of Duharts Creek in Gastonia.(WCAX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek.

Police responded to the area around 4:57 p.m. on Thursday.

Once at the scene, first responders found one person in the vehicle.

Police later identified the man as a 65-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews had been in the area directing traffic.

Also Read: Off-duty police officer arrested, charged with murder in Gaston County

