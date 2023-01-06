Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood.

The landfill would be in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads.

According to city records, it’s an LCID landfill designed to accept debris from land-clearing activities.

Many neighbors tell WBTV they don’t want it in their backyards.

The hurdle for homeowners is that this does not require a zoning change, so it won’t even go to city council for a vote.

Nathaniel Tew said the rural charm attracted him to the Oakdale area 15 years ago.

“The aesthetic of being this close to Charlotte and still feeling like you’re being in the country,” Tew said.

He worries that could go away because his property backs up to the land where a landfill could soon stand.

He’s also concerned about noise, the impact on his property value and the environmental impact.

″I am on a well,” he said. “If we’ve got dump trucks running constantly, dripping oil, leaking fuel, that’s absolutely going to get into the water that our family drinks.”

Neighbors say they have met with city leaders, but don’t feel confident this landfill will be stopped.

″The biggest city in the state of North Carolina is allowing this type of landfill in its residential communities?” Neighbor Jessica Hoppe said. “That’s just absurd.”

In an email to neighbors, the city zoning administrator told them “since this is a use permitted within the subject zoning district by the Zoning Ordinance, the project is required to be approved as long as all applicable development regulations are met.”

Hoppe believes these zoning laws should have been changed long ago to keep up with the evolving landscape in Charlotte.

“What if these zoning laws were wrong to begin with?” she said. “It might have to go to a state level. Maybe they’ll put a stop to it.”

City council member James Mitchell told WBTV it will ultimately be up to the state to approve it.

Mitchell also says they are working on a long term solution to take landfills out of this residential zoning category and put them in an industrial category, but even if that happens it would be too late for this project.

In the meantime, he says they are looking into industrial areas that they can present to the developer as alternatives for this landfill.

According to city documents, Sanders Partnership LLC is responsible for the land development request.

WBTV reached out to the company for comment but did not receive a response.

