PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Health Department: Mecklenburg Co. experiencing “high” level of COVID-19 cases

The county already experienced a surge of cases after Thanksgiving.
Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to...
Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level tool.(WBKO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level tool and numbers reported by the county’s Public Health department.

The county was reported to be in the medium level after seeing a reported 109% increase in cases between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, as previously reported.

[Mecklenburg Co. seeing surge in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving]

“I want to caution our residents to be on alert and stay prepared. As the winter season moves forward and we are all spending more time indoors, consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and stay home if you are not feeling well,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said in a press release. “If you are at risk of getting very sick due to COVID-19, please take added caution during this period of high community transition.”

Those in the Carolinas needing to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can find a location here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
Gregory Hunter is facing charges in this case.
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The crash happened in the area of Duharts Creek in Gastonia.
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County
Brittany Leigh Howard was charged in November, 2018, by China Grove Police.
Former Rowan Co. elementary school teacher convicted of sexual acts with student

Latest News

State Sen. Carl Ford, State Rep. Harry Warren, State Rep. Julia Howard and new State Rep. Kevin...
Rowan Chamber to host state legislative breakfast
The announcement of the building of the Macy's facility in China Grove topped the chart.
Rowan EDC compiles county’s 10 biggest economic development stories of 2022
traffic alert
‘Significant’ traffic delays expected after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case