Health Department: Mecklenburg Co. experiencing “high” level of COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level tool and numbers reported by the county’s Public Health department.

The county was reported to be in the medium level after seeing a reported 109% increase in cases between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, as previously reported.

[Mecklenburg Co. seeing surge in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving]

“I want to caution our residents to be on alert and stay prepared. As the winter season moves forward and we are all spending more time indoors, consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and stay home if you are not feeling well,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said in a press release. “If you are at risk of getting very sick due to COVID-19, please take added caution during this period of high community transition.”

Those in the Carolinas needing to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can find a location here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.