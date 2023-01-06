Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since gunmen broke into the home of Johnny “Luke” Moore during a home invasion and shot him to death. To date, no arrests have been made in the case.

As the investigation drags on, police in Gastonia say they’re looking for two men. Officials say they’re not suspects but may have been witnesses that could help in the investigation.

“Me personally, we’ve gotta find out who did this, and they have to face justice for it,” longtime friend Justin Marlow said.

Marlow is the owner of the Next Level Barber Academy, which essentially functioned as Moore’s second home. He said Moore was passionate about his job and his community.

“Never met a stranger. Super, super good guy,” Marlow said. “He was probably the most unique human beings I’ve ever met in my life.”

Moore came to him when he wanted to start his career as a hair stylist and was the first graduate of the Next Level Academy. It didn’t take long to build friendships and a loyal clientele.

“Just walking in and him not being here, it’s just hard,” Marlow said.

Stephan Moore, Luke’s brother, said he has confidence in the Gastonia Police Department to find his brother’s killer.

“I feel like the police department is doing their best in the investigation as well as keeping us aware as a family,” he said.

But the days and months continue to go by. It’s become a waiting game that everyone is looking forward to the end of. And the clock is ticking.

“If they’ll do it to one person and get away with it, they’ll obviously do it again and again,” Marlow said.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered in the case. If anyone has any information regarding the case, they’re asked to call police.

