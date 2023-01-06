PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting

“He was probably the most unique human beings I’ve ever met in my life,” a friend said.
Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects.
By Ron Lee
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since gunmen broke into the home of Johnny “Luke” Moore during a home invasion and shot him to death. To date, no arrests have been made in the case.

As the investigation drags on, police in Gastonia say they’re looking for two men. Officials say they’re not suspects but may have been witnesses that could help in the investigation.

“Me personally, we’ve gotta find out who did this, and they have to face justice for it,” longtime friend Justin Marlow said.

Marlow is the owner of the Next Level Barber Academy, which essentially functioned as Moore’s second home. He said Moore was passionate about his job and his community.

“Never met a stranger. Super, super good guy,” Marlow said. “He was probably the most unique human beings I’ve ever met in my life.”

Moore came to him when he wanted to start his career as a hair stylist and was the first graduate of the Next Level Academy. It didn’t take long to build friendships and a loyal clientele.

“Just walking in and him not being here, it’s just hard,” Marlow said.

Stephan Moore, Luke’s brother, said he has confidence in the Gastonia Police Department to find his brother’s killer.

“I feel like the police department is doing their best in the investigation as well as keeping us aware as a family,” he said.

But the days and months continue to go by. It’s become a waiting game that everyone is looking forward to the end of. And the clock is ticking.

“If they’ll do it to one person and get away with it, they’ll obviously do it again and again,” Marlow said.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered in the case. If anyone has any information regarding the case, they’re asked to call police.

Related: Gastonia officers asking for help identifying individuals after man killed in 2021

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
Gregory Hunter is facing charges in this case.
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina...
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The crash happened in the area of Duharts Creek in Gastonia.
Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Gaston County

Latest News

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to...
Health Department: Mecklenburg Co. experiencing “high” level of COVID-19 cases
State Sen. Carl Ford, State Rep. Harry Warren, State Rep. Julia Howard and new State Rep. Kevin...
Rowan Chamber to host state legislative breakfast