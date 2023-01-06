Gastonia officers asking for help identifying individuals after man killed in 2021

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are still searching for answers in the shooting death of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore.

Moore was killed in a home invasion on July 26.

Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects, police said.

Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects, police said. (Gastonia Police Department)

The reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case is $5,030.

If you have any information about Johnny Moore’s murder, please detectives at 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.