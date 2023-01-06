PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as periods of rain return

Clouds and a stray shower are possible on Saturday.

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A seasonable weekend is ahead before a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday as rain chances pick up.

  • Saturday: Increasing clouds, stray shower possible.
  • Sunday: Rainy at times, not a washout.
  • Next Week: Mainly dry until next Friday!

We are wrapping up the work week on a cooler, more seasonable note! Temperatures will drop quickly through the 40s for any Friday evening plans before bottoming out in the 30s across the area Saturday morning.

Weather outlook over the next few days.
Weather outlook over the next few days.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Clouds will continue to increase into the start of the weekend with mountain snow possible on Saturday. Although a stray shower is possible elsewhere, the rest of the area should stay mostly dry until Sunday.

First Alert Weather Day: As a low pressure system works overhead on Sunday, periods of rain will return to the forecast. Areas along and north west of I-85 will have the best chance of rain through the daytime hours.

Eventually, as the cold front moves east, passing showers will cross over the I-77 corridor and move through our southeast counties by Sunday evening.

High temperatures will reach the mid 50s Saturday afternoon, and the low 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will remain just above normal each day with clouds moving overhead at times. Although most of the week will be dry, another system will increase rain chances by Friday.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

