Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

