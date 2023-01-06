PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

He was last seen walking near Tipton Avenue.
JaZavier McLaughlin
JaZavier McLaughlin(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago.

JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.

McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also report his family is concerned for his well-being since he’s not from Charlotte.

He was last seen wearing a green Boston Celtics ballcap, olive green Carhart jacket, black t-shirt, black cargo pants with red and yellow Nike Air Jordan 5s.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

