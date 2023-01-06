CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago.

JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.

Public's Assistance Requested in Missing Person Investigation https://t.co/Zo8sGau8AX — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 6, 2023

McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also report his family is concerned for his well-being since he’s not from Charlotte.

He was last seen wearing a green Boston Celtics ballcap, olive green Carhart jacket, black t-shirt, black cargo pants with red and yellow Nike Air Jordan 5s.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.