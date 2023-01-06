CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
He was last seen walking near Tipton Avenue.
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago.
JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also report his family is concerned for his well-being since he’s not from Charlotte.
He was last seen wearing a green Boston Celtics ballcap, olive green Carhart jacket, black t-shirt, black cargo pants with red and yellow Nike Air Jordan 5s.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
