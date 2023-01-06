Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte cyclists say something needs to change after a woman was hit Thursday evening by a car while cycling near the intersection of The Plaza and Hamorton. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Cyclists who spoke with WBTV said it’s a situation that strikes close to home.

“Everyone realized this could have been me,” John Holmes said.

Holmes is a dedicated cyclist, and said the stretch of Plaza Midwood where the woman was hit is a hot spot for alternative modes of transportation.

“It’s a pretty common sight, a lot of group rides meet up there, and it’s a good thorough sight for people trying to get into Uptown,” Holmes said.

He said he believes this incident could have been prevented.

Preventing traffic injuries and deaths is a mission the city is working on through Vision Zero. Coordinator Angela Berry said it’s up to everyone to make roads safer.

“We all take driving very much for granted and don’t realize that our vehicles in some cases can become deadly weapons,” Berry said.

Holmes believes in Vision Zero but said the city puts too much emphasis on slowing traffic when they should overhaul how roads are designed and built.

“A better roadway design would have had it so the moment there was the potential for contact there would have been a physical barrier that would have forced the driver to slow down and see if anyone was coming and then proceed forward,” Holmes said.

Holmes said bike lanes need better protection than painted lines and flimsy poles. He challenged community members to step up and tell the city they want to see better design and connectivity to prevent incidents like this from happening.

“If we really want to adhere to that Vision Zero approach, we need to make sure our infrastructure matches what we are saying,” he said.

Related: Bicyclists frustrated over obstructed bike lanes in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.