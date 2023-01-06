PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.

She was last seen by the public on Nov. 21.
Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina...
Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was possibly seen in Madison County just before the girl was reported missing.(Cornelius Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was possibly seen in Madison County just before the girl was reported missing.

Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari may have been in the area between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15 in Madison County.

One of the family members was in the Madison County area. If anyone has any information please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office 828-649-2721.

Posted by Sheriff Buddy Harwood on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Madalina was last seen by the public Nov. 21 and wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15. Her mother and stepfather, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, were arrested two days later for failing to report her missing.

Palmiter told authorities he traveled to and from Michigan during the time she was missing.

[TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen]

Investigators are continuing their search to find the missing girl. Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina, the woman pictured, or a Toyota Prius in the area are asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI, or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 828-649-2721.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents have been complaining about trash buildup at the Glen Arbor apartment complex in west...
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
Gregory Hunter is facing charges in this case.
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Brittany Leigh Howard was charged in November, 2018, by China Grove Police.
Former Rowan Co. elementary school teacher convicted of sexual acts with student
The crash happened in the area of Duharts Creek in Gastonia.
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

Latest News

Student removed from bus due to overcrowding
High demand for gas driving up prices
A person mans the pump as they fill the tank of someone that pulled up.
Pain at the pump: High demand for gas driving up prices
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street