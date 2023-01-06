Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement has confirmed a family member of missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was possibly seen in Madison County just before the girl was reported missing.

Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari may have been in the area between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15 in Madison County.

One of the family members was in the Madison County area. If anyone has any information please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office 828-649-2721. Posted by Sheriff Buddy Harwood on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Madalina was last seen by the public Nov. 21 and wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15. Her mother and stepfather, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, were arrested two days later for failing to report her missing.

Palmiter told authorities he traveled to and from Michigan during the time she was missing.

[TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen]

Investigators are continuing their search to find the missing girl. Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina, the woman pictured, or a Toyota Prius in the area are asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI, or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 828-649-2721.

