Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink.

Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex.

All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say this has been happening since before Christmas.

On Thursday, workers were seen loading trucks with some of the trash bags. However, it’s still a major problem.

Not only are the dumpsters overflowing, but the ground is covered as well.

One neighbor who did not want to go on camera said it has been extremely frustrating.

The man said they’ve been waiting for something to be done about the trash despite numerous complaints to management.

He did say he had noticed some improvement as of Thursday, but noted the workers have a long way to go.

Arbor Glen is an affordable housing complex funded mainly through Housing and Urban Development.

It’s operated by Inlivian, previously known as Charlotte Housing Authority.

WBTV reached out to several Inlivian representatives to ask about the trash buildup and why it has taken so long to start the clean-up process but has not heard back.

On Wednesday, a maintenance worker at the complex said the city’s sanitation truck schedule has been disrupted due to the holidays and the rolling power blackouts that took place.

WBTV also reached out to the city’s sanitation service and no one has responded.

