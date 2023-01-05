PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunny skies, unseasonably mild after record rainfall

We’ll have clear skies and colder temperatures tonight; lows will bottom out in the chilly 30s.
We’ll have clear skies and colder temperatures tonight; lows will bottom out in the chilly 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Wednesday’s record rain, today will bring a lot more sunshine with another unseasonably mild afternoon in the mid to upper 60s.

  • Today: Sunshine and unseasonably mild
  • Friday: Cooler start in 30s, cooler end in 50s
  • Weekend: More clouds, some rain on Sunday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We’ll have clear skies and colder temperatures tonight; lows will bottom out in the chilly 30s.

Sunshine will hold for Friday but with more seasonable afternoon readings in the mid to upper 50s.

As for the weekend, we’ll start in the cold 30s again Saturday morning and get back to the mid to upper 50s again Saturday afternoon.

Saturday looks to remain dry under partly cloudy skies. It may not be a washout, but Sunday is likely cooler and cloudier with a risk for spotty light rain throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the seasonal middle 50s.

Drier conditions are forecast for early next week with highs holding in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, was booked at the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Off-duty police officer arrested, charged with murder in Gaston County

Latest News

Sunny skies, unseasonably mild after record rainfall
Next few days
After days of warm weather and rain, temperatures and rain chances cool off
After days of warm weather and rain, temperatures and rain chances cool off
After days of warm weather and rain, temperatures and rain chances cool off
After days of warm weather and rain, temperatures and rain chances cool off
After days of warm weather and rain, temperatures and rain chances cool off