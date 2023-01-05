Sunny skies, unseasonably mild after record rainfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Wednesday’s record rain, today will bring a lot more sunshine with another unseasonably mild afternoon in the mid to upper 60s.

Today: Sunshine and unseasonably mild

Friday: Cooler start in 30s, cooler end in 50s

Weekend: More clouds, some rain on Sunday

FIRST ALERT: One more day of unseasonably warm weather around the #CLT region before a temperature reset kicks in starting Friday. More seasonal 50s will dominate for at least the next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/oV79nzEm9K — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 5, 2023

We’ll have clear skies and colder temperatures tonight; lows will bottom out in the chilly 30s.

Sunshine will hold for Friday but with more seasonable afternoon readings in the mid to upper 50s.

As for the weekend, we’ll start in the cold 30s again Saturday morning and get back to the mid to upper 50s again Saturday afternoon.

Saturday looks to remain dry under partly cloudy skies. It may not be a washout, but Sunday is likely cooler and cloudier with a risk for spotty light rain throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the seasonal middle 50s.

FIRST ALERT: The model output is probably overdone in coverage, but the idea is liekly right. Spotty, light rain is now looking a bit more likely at times over the weekend, particularly on Sunday. Updates from @elissiawilson at noon & @coulter_wx tonight. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/QL1j1ssiMD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 5, 2023

Drier conditions are forecast for early next week with highs holding in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

